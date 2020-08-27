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Kyle Rittenhouse ...The muzzle flash of the first shot by the unknown gunman and the smoke rising from the handgun can be seen in this video capturing the first shooting from a different angle.
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886 views • August 27, 2020
The muzzle flash of the first shot by the unknown gunman and the smoke rising from the handgun can be seen in this video capturing the first shooting from a different angle.
at the same time Kyle Rittenhouse was being chased
at the same time Kyle Rittenhouse was being chased
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