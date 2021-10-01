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Saskatchewan Quietly Announces Massive Power Grab Ahead of Covid Health Pass Agenda
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91 views • October 01, 2021
Saskatchewan to require proof of COVID vaccination to try to increase uptake: premier
https://archive.is/l3o2F
Saskatchewan Population
https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/people-community/people/population
Cases and Risk of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
Saskatchewan Issues New Provincial Emergency Order To Address Labour Mobility In The Healthcare System
https://web.archive.org/web/20210914213924/https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/september/13/saskatchewan-issues-new-provincial-emergency-order-to-address-labour-mobility-in-the-healthcare-syst
Minister's Order
https://sun-nurses.sk.ca/pub/docs/member-resources/COVID19/MO%20sept%2013.pdf
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https://archive.is/l3o2F
Saskatchewan Population
https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/people-community/people/population
Cases and Risk of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
Saskatchewan Issues New Provincial Emergency Order To Address Labour Mobility In The Healthcare System
https://web.archive.org/web/20210914213924/https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2021/september/13/saskatchewan-issues-new-provincial-emergency-order-to-address-labour-mobility-in-the-healthcare-syst
Minister's Order
https://sun-nurses.sk.ca/pub/docs/member-resources/COVID19/MO%20sept%2013.pdf
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected]) or the following cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
You can also find me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
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