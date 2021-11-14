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Findings Of The "Corona" Investigative Committee with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
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254 views • November 14, 2021
This is a globalist scheme to depopulate the world. Trump, Biden, Gates and ALL the people who are giving them support and money are a part of this CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY.
Don't vote for Biden or Trump or anyone they support/supports them. END their evil once and for all.
Don't vote for Biden or Trump or anyone they support/supports them. END their evil once and for all.
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