Simon Roche - The Great Week in Review Catch-Up, 24th March 2025 - Part 3 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donate to Suidlanders
https://www.suidlanders.org/international-donations-page
Suidlanders Website (English)
Suidlanders Webwerf (Afrikaans)
Suidlanders YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@suidlanders384
Simon Roche - The Great Week in Review Catch-Up, 7th March 2025
Simon Roche - The Great Week in Review Catch-Up, 14th March 2025 - Part 2
References:
https://goldprice.org/gold-price.html
https://x.com/BerwickJeff/status/1882069435940540601
https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/1885288084310233293?t=wu-o1KtKInaBSsG9udSapQ&s=08
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/liveblog/2025/1/30/live-plane-and-helicopter-collide-crash-into-washingtons-potomac-river#:~:text=At%209pm%20local%20time%2C%20an%20inbound%20American%20Airlines,after%20the%20aircraft%20plummeted%20into%20the%20Potomac%20River
https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/1885962453596475833?t=ARO6_-ZmHzyUdqznCRUL5A&s=08
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyk0r3kvxyo
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israeli-ministers-greater-israel-remarks-spark-controversy/3358037#:~:text=Israeli%20Finance%20Minister%20Bezalel%20Smotrich%20sparked%20controversy%20with,future%20borders%20would%20extend%20beyond%20the%20Jordan%20River
https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.BhczOI7RqJAp7DroEspM6QHaFA?w=1170&h=790&rs=1&pid=ImgDetMain
https://time.com/7260890/zelensky-minerals-deal-trump-us-ukraine-peace-negotiations/
https://www.eeas.europa.eu/eeas/israelgaza-statement-high-representative-remarks-minister-smotrich-regarding-starving-civilians_en
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/itamar-ben-gvir-reenters-israel-politics-gaza-conflict-escalates-2025-03-18/
https://apnews.com/article/recent-plane-crashes-us-canada-delta-toronto-1d6e07a4bed5e229cdd1d8c415e955e5
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/12/4/tech-wars-why-has-china-banned-exports-of-rare-minerals-to-us