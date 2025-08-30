2025-8-30 why an ark - how an ark - water and energy





power queen...flash sale is 10% off for labor day, not 8%...wow! wish I could have purchased batteries at that discount...

https://ipowerqueen.com/products/power-queen-12v-200ah-lifepo4-battery?variant=42909570039853

choose classic...choose 4 pk...best deal...if you want to build it like I discussed in the video, get 2 of the 4 pk's.

~this is the best price I could find for the panels...320w mono (not the bi-facial...you don't want that)...6pk...walmart

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Renogy-6pcs-320-Watt-Monocrystalline-Solar-Panel-System-Kit-Off-Grid-for-Shed-Farm-Home-Residential-Commercial-House-320W-6-Pieces/318113589



There are some good deals on these things, actually, cheaper than what I paid.

I am not affiliated, nor make any mammon off these things. I am just trying to tell you, build your ark, believe God, do it yesterday. If you want to send me a thank you, then send me a thank you, but not as a tithe, but as your firstfruit offerings to God, like HE commands. Do what HE says, not what people do. You will be amazed at how living in faith is like church x1000, but, for real.

Praise Yahuah!
























