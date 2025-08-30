BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2025-8-30 why an ark - how an ark - water and energy
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

2025-8-30 why an ark - how an ark - water and energy


[email protected]


power queen...flash sale is 10% off for labor day, not 8%...wow! wish I could have purchased batteries at that discount...

https://ipowerqueen.com/products/power-queen-12v-200ah-lifepo4-battery?variant=42909570039853

choose classic...choose 4 pk...best deal...if you want to build it like I discussed in the video, get 2 of the 4 pk's. 

~this is the best price I could find for the panels...320w mono (not the bi-facial...you don't want that)...6pk...walmart

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Renogy-6pcs-320-Watt-Monocrystalline-Solar-Panel-System-Kit-Off-Grid-for-Shed-Farm-Home-Residential-Commercial-House-320W-6-Pieces/318113589


There are some good deals on these things, actually, cheaper than what I paid. 

I am not affiliated, nor make any mammon off these things. I am just trying to tell you, build your ark, believe God, do it yesterday. If you want to send me a thank you, then send me a thank you, but not as a tithe, but as your firstfruit offerings to God, like HE commands. Do what HE says, not what people do. You will be amazed at how living in faith is like church x1000, but, for real. 

Praise Yahuah!










Keywords
energypowerelectricitywaterhowoff gridrain waterwhyarkbatteryinvertercharge controller
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy