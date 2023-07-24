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Is A Decentralized Digital Realm Possible (Mike Winner of Qortal)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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246 views • July 24, 2023

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Mike Winner from Qortal.org talks new digital realms we are entering, we need to think to the past to leapfrog current tech with a decentralized internet and alternatives to every communication system David DuByne.


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