For Russia's rivals, this news can be considered not only bad but also shocking. Just a few hours ago, the Russian Federal Nuclear Agency officially announced that the Russian army has a new generation of nuclear charges for air defense systems. It is reported that the latest charges have been developed since the mid-2000s and have been in service with the Russian army since 2020. Exact data on the latest nuclear charges are not reported. But according to preliminary data, one such charge is capable of destroying dozens of air targets within a radius of 5-6 kilometers. S-400 systems have always been famous for their ability to destroy targets located on a horizontal surface as well. *********************************************************
