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How Quickly Food Will Become Unaffordable
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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384 views • March 10, 2022
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A look into southern hemisphere crop losses with Paraguay downgrading 60% this years soy bean harvest and the Tonga eruption dropping acid rain and ash across continents below the equator. Add in Russia/Ukraine and fertilizer/herbicide shortages. This is what we face before summer.




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