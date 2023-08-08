⚡️Shots of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the South-Donetsk direction
The calculation of the UAV revealed a disguised firing position of a self-propelled artillery mount. It was hit by stray ammunition, as a result of which it was destroyed.
Video of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.