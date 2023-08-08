Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Shots of the Destruction of Armored Vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the South-Donetsk direction
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
95 views
Published 18 hours ago

⚡️Shots of the destruction of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the South-Donetsk direction

The calculation of the UAV revealed a disguised firing position of a self-propelled artillery mount. It was hit by stray ammunition, as a result of which it was destroyed.

Video of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket