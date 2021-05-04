NUEROBIOLOGY AND PSYCHOLOGY ARE COMBINED IN THE MNRA JAB. IT IS A BIO-WEAPON HERE IS HOW IT WORKS:

SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW



Dr. Charles Morgan speaks to cadets and faculty at West Point about a range of topics, including psychology, neurobiology, and the science of humans at war.

If you listen closely to what he is saying, he is talking about “gene editing” and what can be done with it. They can kill with it or cure with it. What do you think they will do? This is how this ties into 5G. 5G could be the switch that turns it off and on once they get this crap into your body and alter your genes.

Dr. Morgan's neurobiological and forensic research has established him as an international expert in post-traumatic stress disorder, eyewitness memory, and human performance under conditions of high stress.

The event was organized and hosted by the Modern War Institute at West Point back in 2010 so this is old technology compared to what they can do today. This is why they want “everyone injected”.