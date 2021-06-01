Is Your House BUILT Upon The Rock - Or.. Only Founded Upon It?

"Which things also we speak, not in the words which man's wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing Spiritual things with Spiritual."All glory to the LORD God. For He alone is worthy. Seek out the higher more praiseworthy things. Let go of it all, everything. And seek it all out for yourselves in a spirit of humility and thanksgiving. Thinking somehow it was all done the moment that you SEE makes no sense once you KNOW the Truth. And finally my brethren, pray that you are accounted worthy to escape all these things... More to come if led to. If you are unable to grasp this ask yourself one thing.. If BEFORE the serpent beguiled Eve, they didn't know that they were naked, why would you continue to believe that we are to still be having sex? Except ye be converted and become AS LITTLE CHILREN ye shall not enter into the kingdom of Heaven. "Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect? And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God, and it was imputed unto him for righteousness: and he was called the Friend of God. Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only." Be blessed, stay humble, stop listening to misguided spirits lest any man take your crown.Music provided by Music For YouTube Videos: