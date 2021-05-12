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MORE RIDICULOUS BOMBSHELL LIES EXPOSED - THE GOOD THING IS FEWER XMAS PRESENTS TO GIVE OUT THIS YEAR
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80 views • May 12, 2021
From Wil Paranormal: More lies being exposed. Please share to all the Covidiots on Facebook who probably won't watch this. Oh well, they won't be around too much longer so we'll all save a bundle this Christmas. ~VIA JIM CRENSHAW
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