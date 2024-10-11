Macron showed the training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade "Anna Kyiv"

The French military is training 2,300 Ukrainian soldiers in Grand Est with equipment they will use in combat, Macron said.

This summer, the French president announced plans to train and equip a 4,500-strong Ukrainian brigade. At the same time, the delivery of Mirage 2000-5 fighters was promised.

In France’s colony Martinique, protesters stormed the airport Aimé Césaire, forcing flights to be diverted and shutting down the island’s main gateway. Dozens of protesters stormed the tarmac, determined to block the imminent arrival of 300 CRS French anti-riot police. They are fueled by anger over the French government’s mishandling of the island’s economic crisis.

The prefecture only responded hours later to deny police deployment, which many activists viewed as a tactic to quell mass outrage. They also announced a curfew and a ban on demonstrations until Monday. However, unrest persists. Protesters continue to clash with police, setting radars ablaze during nighttime protests.

The unrest in Martinique coincides with rising tensions in New Caledonia, where Indigenous Kanak people have also recently engaged in protests against French colonial rule.