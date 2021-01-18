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A LIFE OF REVERENCE BEFORE GOD
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30 views • January 18, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Peter 1:17-21. God has bought you’. Sometimes a person pays money so that a slave or a person in prison can have freedom. God paid so that people can have freedom from their life of sin and death. He did not pay with money, but with the precious blood of his only Son, Jesus. Leviticus 17:14 says that the life of an animal is in its blood. So, the ‘precious blood of Christ’ refers to his death on the cross. To be ‘precious’ means to have great value and honour. Romans 6:23 says, ‘The wages of sin is death’. Jesus died to forgive sins. Christians will now live for ever and their spirit will never die.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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