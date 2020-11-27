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Trump calls into PA election hearing via speaker phone. This isn't over folks.
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115 views • November 27, 2020
Potus talks about the fraud committed during an election hearing in Pennsylvania.
To much talk lately that Biden won and Trump should concede. I really don't think that will happen.
To much talk lately that Biden won and Trump should concede. I really don't think that will happen.
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