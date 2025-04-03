BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lucero's Roy Berry - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 562
3 views • 4 weeks ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Roy Berry, drummer of the alternative country band, Lucero, shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Lucero is currently supporting their newest release, Lucero Unplugged.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Craviotto Drum Kit (Kick 24", Rack Tom 13", Floor Tom 16") - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOnvNW

Ludwig Acrolite Snare - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MAyVGM

Remo Emperors (Toms) Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K04Ga7

Remo Powerstroke P3 (Kick) Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aoVRY

Remo Ambassador (Snare) Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOZv97

Evans Hydraulic Heads Resonant Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LK41AV

24" Ride Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLQvVx

20", 18", and 16" Crash Cymbals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeZ4xM

14" Hi-Hat Cymbals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PO4g1j

Cowbell - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55YGOb

Vic Firth 5A Wood Tip (Left Hand) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1g2d1

Vic Firth 5A Nylon Tip (Right Hand) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO2z3N

Snareweights - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/AP2QLK

Tama Speed Cobra Pedals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKGkrn

Pearl Hi-Hat Stand - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19RkED

Cymbal Stands with Notched/Tilt Adjusters - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JK4A52

Roc-N-Soc Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6Bz0K


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 30, 2024

Location - Space in Evanston, IL


KEEP UP WITH LUCERO:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/Lucero

Instagram - https://instagram.com/luceromusic

Twitter - https://twitter.com/luceromusic


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Drumkit

02:56 Drumheads

04:07 Cymbals

06:27 Drumsticks

07:10 Throne/Hardware/Etc.


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


