Lucero’s Roy Berry - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 562

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Roy Berry, drummer of the alternative country band, Lucero, shows off the gear that he uses onstage. Lucero is currently supporting their newest release, Lucero Unplugged.
PLAY THE SAME GEAR:
Craviotto Drum Kit (Kick 24", Rack Tom 13", Floor Tom 16") - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOnvNW
Ludwig Acrolite Snare - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/MAyVGM
Remo Emperors (Toms) Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/K04Ga7
Remo Powerstroke P3 (Kick) Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7aoVRY
Remo Ambassador (Snare) Drumhead - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOZv97
Evans Hydraulic Heads Resonant Drumheads - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LK41AV
24" Ride Cymbal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLQvVx
20", 18", and 16" Crash Cymbals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/jeZ4xM
14" Hi-Hat Cymbals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/PO4g1j
Cowbell - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/55YGOb
Vic Firth 5A Wood Tip (Left Hand) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1g2d1
Vic Firth 5A Nylon Tip (Right Hand) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aO2z3N
Snareweights - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/AP2QLK
Tama Speed Cobra Pedals - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/GKGkrn
Pearl Hi-Hat Stand - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19RkED
Cymbal Stands with Notched/Tilt Adjusters - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/JK4A52
Roc-N-Soc Drum Throne - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Z6Bz0K
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - December 30, 2024
Location - Space in Evanston, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:32 Drumkit
02:56 Drumheads
04:07 Cymbals
06:27 Drumsticks
07:10 Throne/Hardware/Etc.
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
