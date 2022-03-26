Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50 years old

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Foo Fighters held a show for vaccinated fans only. Anti-vaxxers including former child star Ricky Schroder protested outside:
https://news.yahoo.com/foo-fighters-held-show-vaccinated-060135264.html
Foo Fighters Vaccine Requirements at Shows Prompt Outrage: 'Shame on Them':
https://www.newsweek.com/foo-fighters-vaccine-requirement-test-negative-result-shows-prompt-outrage-alaska-tour-1619671
Mirrored - CBS Los Angeles