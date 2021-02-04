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Are cannabis health markets impacting patients or do gray legal areas remain - smothering its potential?-Jason Amatucci-Virginia Industrial Hemp Coalition
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0 view • February 04, 2021
A majority of states now allow medicine derived from the cannabis plant, and CBD oil couldn't be more popular. Democrat control of the federal government will expedite the years-long liberalization of Cannabis markets. CBD, however, faces quality pressure from the Food and Drug Administration, and legacy drug warrior sentiment continues to arrest cannabis entrepreneurs suffering continued gray areas in the law that smother the potential of these markets.
For years Jason Amatucci has led the coalition that convinced successive Virginia legislatures to restore hemp farming. He has lobbied nationally the farm law to help entrepreneurs in all 50 states. Also, he has grown a nationwide venture for hemp products, Anavii. Will Biden and total Democrat control federally bring clarity to cannabis markets, to allow the promised explosion in innovative health and other markets?
For years Jason Amatucci has led the coalition that convinced successive Virginia legislatures to restore hemp farming. He has lobbied nationally the farm law to help entrepreneurs in all 50 states. Also, he has grown a nationwide venture for hemp products, Anavii. Will Biden and total Democrat control federally bring clarity to cannabis markets, to allow the promised explosion in innovative health and other markets?
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