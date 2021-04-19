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Trump Interview 4-19-21
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131 views • April 20, 2021
Sean, Interrupted Him At Some Key Moments; Interesting. I Wonder Why. Maybe He Didn't Want Him To Mention Certain Things. That Was At 7:30.
The DS Doesn't Want Us Getting Along With Certain Nations And Trump Knows This. The DS Wants To Keep Tensions Going In Perpetuity.
The DS Doesn't Want Us Getting Along With Certain Nations And Trump Knows This. The DS Wants To Keep Tensions Going In Perpetuity.
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