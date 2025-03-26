BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unmasking Election Mysteries with Mike Lindell
The Lindell Report
The Lindell ReportCheckmark Icon
91 followers
13 views • 1 month ago

Join us for an enlightening discussion as Mike Lindell delves into the current state of election systems in the United States and beyond. In this episode, we explore the shift from electronic voting machines to paper ballots, highlighting the potential benefits of one-day voting and voter ID implementation. Learn about the cost-effectiveness and security of paper ballots and compare international practices in election management.

Mike also shares insights on his collaboration with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and the efforts to transition the state to a machine-free voting system. Discover the legal challenges faced by Lindell and his MyPillow business due to his outspoken stance on election security.

Add to this an engaging conversation with People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, as they address shared challenges and solutions in political landscapes, both in Canada and the United States. Tune in to Lindell TV for a comprehensive discussion on securing the future of elections.

Keywords
politicselectionsmaxime berniermike lindelljeff landry
