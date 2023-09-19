Azerbaijani Bayraktar TB2 attacks on Armenian positions in Karabakh.
Apparently, the few air defenses located on the territory of the unrecognized republic were put out of action already in the first hours of hostilities.
BREAKING: Armenia 🇦🇲 Accuses Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 of Attempting 'Ethnic Cleansing' in Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan have released footage of attacks on Armenian positions.
Another video that I'm not posting:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan publishes the “destruction of an ammunition depot” of the NKR Armed Forces.
Another video description was:
And this posting:
To stop anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh , “illegal armed groups” must surrender their weapons - Aliyev administration
