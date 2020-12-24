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Harlequin Rock Choir Christmas message from the Directors
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53 views • December 24, 2020
Well what a fo*kin year this has been guys! We have had so much to try and cope with not just in our own lives but with our choir as well! We have at least made great progress with our new songs and thanks to your input we are in a good place to make a restart when the whistle is finally blown for a re commencement. Thanks to each and every one of you that has contributed to our success since 2011 and lets make our 10 year anniversary one of our best years yet when we are allowed to ALL get together, possibly next summer. Until then have a great Christmas and huge respect and love from us both.... xx
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