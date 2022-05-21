Eva Bartlett: Former Nazi/Aidar prison where they starved, tortured & mock executed prisoners (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-From March 2014 to March 2022, Aidar took over and militarized a sausage factory near the village of Polovinkina, north and slightly west of Lugansk. They turned part of it into a prison for LPR civilians and military, near-starving them, torturing them, and killing some. It is unknown how many were held there over the years, many didn't return to their families. If dead, their bodies have not yet been found.Based on what I heard at that former prison, and the testimonies published before and since its March 2022 liberation, Aidar were indeed very much guilty of war crimes.Although Ukrainian forces and secret services have committed the same heinous torture and executions as the Nazi battalions, it is important to emphasize the Nazi presence and crimes, given the wave of “I stand with Ukraine” virtue signalling which has overtaken the woke world since late February.To be clear, those who make that statement are, naively or otherwise, standing with active Nazis who proudly declare their hate-filled ideologies and proudly imprison, rape, torture and execute civilians.RELATEDMarch 12, Maria Finoshina report on the prisonTorture en Ukraine. Entretien avec Laurent Brayard. 06.05.2022[English subtitles: https://t.me/GalliaDaily/4056 ]How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of todayZ*on*sm in Ukraine allied with NazismSolitary Confinement FSA Underground PrisonSolitary Confinement Cells, Eye Hospital Complex, AleppoAleppo Man Imprisoned & Tortured by West's "Rebels" in Terrorist-Occupied Hospital ComplexMadaya prison and torture room