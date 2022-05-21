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Eva Bartlett: Former Nazi/Aidar prison where they starved, tortured & mock executed prisoners (MIRRORED)
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251 views • May 21, 2022
Eva Bartlett: Former Nazi/Aidar prison where they starved, tortured & mock executed prisoners (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/j2Bz13iCR9s
From March 2014 to March 2022, Aidar took over and militarized a sausage factory near the village of Polovinkina, north and slightly west of Lugansk. They turned part of it into a prison for LPR civilians and military, near-starving them, torturing them, and killing some. It is unknown how many were held there over the years, many didn't return to their families. If dead, their bodies have not yet been found.
Based on what I heard at that former prison, and the testimonies published before and since its March 2022 liberation, Aidar were indeed very much guilty of war crimes.
Although Ukrainian forces and secret services have committed the same heinous torture and executions as the Nazi battalions, it is important to emphasize the Nazi presence and crimes, given the wave of “I stand with Ukraine” virtue signalling which has overtaken the woke world since late February.
To be clear, those who make that statement are, naively or otherwise, standing with active Nazis who proudly declare their hate-filled ideologies and proudly imprison, rape, torture and execute civilians.
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March 12, Maria Finoshina report on the prison
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/Finoshina-12:8
Torture en Ukraine. Entretien avec Laurent Brayard. 06.05.2022
https://odysee.com/@STRATPOL:0/torturukr:0
[English subtitles: https://t.me/GalliaDaily/4056 ]
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
https://www.rt.com/russia/555285-national-torture-tradition-military-crimes/
Z*on*sm in Ukraine allied with Nazism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlSBzreRYR4
Solitary Confinement FSA Underground Prison
https://youtu.be/OW8Om7we3z4
Solitary Confinement Cells, Eye Hospital Complex, Aleppo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ll-jO2I_ISs
Aleppo Man Imprisoned & Tortured by West's "Rebels" in Terrorist-Occupied Hospital Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9zU2SPnAbU
Madaya prison and torture room
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXW2Dkk_1Bg
Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/j2Bz13iCR9s
From March 2014 to March 2022, Aidar took over and militarized a sausage factory near the village of Polovinkina, north and slightly west of Lugansk. They turned part of it into a prison for LPR civilians and military, near-starving them, torturing them, and killing some. It is unknown how many were held there over the years, many didn't return to their families. If dead, their bodies have not yet been found.
Based on what I heard at that former prison, and the testimonies published before and since its March 2022 liberation, Aidar were indeed very much guilty of war crimes.
Although Ukrainian forces and secret services have committed the same heinous torture and executions as the Nazi battalions, it is important to emphasize the Nazi presence and crimes, given the wave of “I stand with Ukraine” virtue signalling which has overtaken the woke world since late February.
To be clear, those who make that statement are, naively or otherwise, standing with active Nazis who proudly declare their hate-filled ideologies and proudly imprison, rape, torture and execute civilians.
RELATED
March 12, Maria Finoshina report on the prison
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/Finoshina-12:8
Torture en Ukraine. Entretien avec Laurent Brayard. 06.05.2022
https://odysee.com/@STRATPOL:0/torturukr:0
[English subtitles: https://t.me/GalliaDaily/4056 ]
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
https://www.rt.com/russia/555285-national-torture-tradition-military-crimes/
Z*on*sm in Ukraine allied with Nazism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlSBzreRYR4
Solitary Confinement FSA Underground Prison
https://youtu.be/OW8Om7we3z4
Solitary Confinement Cells, Eye Hospital Complex, Aleppo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ll-jO2I_ISs
Aleppo Man Imprisoned & Tortured by West's "Rebels" in Terrorist-Occupied Hospital Complex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9zU2SPnAbU
Madaya prison and torture room
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXW2Dkk_1Bg
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