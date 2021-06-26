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Former Green Beret Exposes FBI Attempts to Recruit Him for Jan 6th Riot
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330 views • June 26, 2021
Former green beret Jeremy Brown of https://givesendgo.com/combatvetsvwapo joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his story of the attempted recruitment by the FBI for the Jan 6th Washington DC Capitol riot.
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