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Strigatul mut - limba romana - despre avort
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12 views • December 15, 2021
Doctorul Bernard Nathanson, fost medic avortator si fondatorul NARAL, ne invata despre specificitatea avortului prin suctiune, urmat de un avort real a unui fatus de 11 luni vazuta prin ultrasunete - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1218041/ | Acesta este cel mai de jos punct al Umanitatii ca intreg. Cu procedura medicala numita Avort, am ajuns mai jos decat animalele si demonii. Nici unii nu isi avorteaza pruncii si propriul sange. | Am urmarit acest video acum cativa ani si m-a facut sa vomit. Nu am putut urmari acest video pentru a doua oara.
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