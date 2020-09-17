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Report #194: Dr. Andy Kaufman on COVID-19: The Virus, Test, Vaccine: What People Shd Really Know
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371 views • September 17, 2020
Educative, scientifically informative, and empowering explanations from Dr. Andrew Kaufman, MD on the many troubling aspects of the COVID-19 Psy Op which appears to be rolling out Behavior Modification and Domestic Pacification on the world's peoples while posting faulty data on the numbers of cases, numbers of deaths, and promoting depopulation and totalitarianism worldwide.
Starting with the basics, Dr. Kaufman examines whether the SARS-COV-2 virus even exists, what we know about it (no-one has seen or can see this 6-foot-jumping virus), the close similarity of virus structure and make-up to exosomes, what exosomes are, and why exosomes could be mistaken for viruses.
Starting with the basics, Dr. Kaufman examines whether the SARS-COV-2 virus even exists, what we know about it (no-one has seen or can see this 6-foot-jumping virus), the close similarity of virus structure and make-up to exosomes, what exosomes are, and why exosomes could be mistaken for viruses.
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