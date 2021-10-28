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Jank Alien Review: Star Wars Episode I Racer
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30 views • October 28, 2021
Presented here is a review of one of your prime creative endeavors, that 1999 video game masterpiece Star Wars Episode I: Racer based on that cultural phenomenon, the podracing sequence featured in your Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.
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