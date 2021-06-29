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Lanello: Sacred Sites, Sacred Ceremonies and Sacred Times in Ancient Civilizations and Today
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22 views • June 29, 2021
https://www.heartscenter.org - Lanello comes as Haiawatha to speak on sacred sites, sacred ceremonies, and the sacred times when our souls soared amongst the stars and we knew the Great Spirit. He speaks about the megalithic site that David Christopher Lewis was visiting and revealed that it is an ancient power site of light, consciousness and being. He said there was originally an ancient civilization in this area where giants walked and where men and women who were dedicated to God understood the divine science of light as well as the architecture of the Cosmos. They also knew that people were created in the image of Elohim. These beings created a civilization of light based on the solar cycles of the solar system. This sacred knowledge is now entrusted to us as we manifest greater God Self-realization in our lives day by day. He called to everyone across the planet to live in unity and harmony and he bestowed a blessing of healing on all.
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Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
---
www.centrodecorazones.org
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