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Dr. Christina Parks Testimony for Michigan HB4471 on 8/19/21
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65 views • August 25, 2021
Dr. Parks discusses the evil of mandating a genetic experiment as a term of employment, especially in light of the mistrust of government. She cites the example of African Americans largely avoiding this 'vax' having been lied to and used as test rats in the well known Tuskegee Experiment from 1932-1972. Personally, I would point out that this is exactly what John Hopkins University said in their Spars Pandemic 2025-2028 tabletop that narrowed the propaganda narrative to be used to get everyone to take this vaccine.
https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1029&;context=jicrcr
https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1029&;context=jicrcr
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