London is 'first to be hit' in World War 3 warns Russian state TV

The Kremlin’s propaganda machine has warned that London would be the first city bombed if a world war broke out, in Russia‘s latest sabre-rattling against the West.

Andrey Gurulyov, a State Duma politician who is a close ally of Vladimir Putin, made the threat to Britain on the state-run Rossiya 1 channel.

The doomsday warnings come amid renewed fears of the Ukraine war escalating into a global conflict due to NATO member Lithuania blocking sanctioned goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Further Info:

London will be first to be bombed in World War Three, says Russian TV propagandist as he rails against West and claims ‘it’s clear the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons’

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=255300

Mirrored - The Mirror





