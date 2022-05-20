Miles Goes Live with Fellow Fighters on the Frontline, Whistleblowing on CCP’s Threatening of the United Nations

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The UN had been threatened by the CCP. The CCP said that any of the UN institutions, cooperating with our NFSC is against the political policies. The CCP threatened the UN by not submitting their annual fee, etc. That proved how effective your actions on the Ukrainian frontline. How powerful your actions are!