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Heart sounds collection
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7 views • May 04, 2022
aortic stenosis
atrial septal defect
holosystolic murmur
mitral stenosis
mitral valve prolapse
S2 split
S3
S1 split
clinical educational tutorial on medical heart auscultation
atrial septal defect
holosystolic murmur
mitral stenosis
mitral valve prolapse
S2 split
S3
S1 split
clinical educational tutorial on medical heart auscultation
Keywords
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