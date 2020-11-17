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Globalist Klaus Schwab made it clear that transhumanism is an integral part of “The Great Reset”
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162 views • November 17, 2020
Globalist Klaus Schwab made it clear that transhumanism is an integral part of “The Great Reset” when he said that the fourth industrial revolution would “lead to a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identity.” GET THIS MAD MAN AND HIS CRONIES AT THE WEF ARRESTED.
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