THE TOUCH THAT REVIVES AND RESTORES LUKE 8:41-56
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Published 21 hours ago

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 8:41-56. Jairus was responsible for arranging everything that happened in the synagogue. He would have been an important person. He would know that Jesus had healed people in Capernaum. He was also aware that many Jewish leaders opposed Jesus. Therefore, he had courage when he approached Jesus in public. He was humble, too, because he bent down at Jesus’ feet. He had the faith to ask Jesus to come to his house. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

