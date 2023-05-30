Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PSEC - 2023 - A Teenage Girl Is Released From Prison | 432hz [hd 720p]
22 views
channel image
PSECmedia
Published 18 hours ago |

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - A Teenage Girl Is Released From Prison" -- Katie Pfursich graduates from the prison known as HIGH SCHOOL. This video has the usual comedic antics you've come to expect from a PSEC video. Enjoy!



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Katie Pfursich, Connie Pfursich, Walter Kelso, Sandy Kelso, Margret Croft, Michael Colbert, Amanda Colbert, Mike & Amanda's Parents, CC / Fair Use: Eifel 65, LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett, Kris Taylor, Postal, Benny Blanco, Jim Breuer, Misc

Hashtags: #graduation #school #prison #brainwashing #government

Metatags Space Separated: graduation school prison brainwashing government

Metatags Comma Separated: graduation, school, prison, brainwashing, government



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bc49yuvA5z75/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---A-Teenage-Girl-Is-Released-From-Prison---432hz--hd-720p-:5?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2qvdji-psec-2023-a-teenage-girl-is-released-from-prison-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/l6BIgQd

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/e2567e1d-d0cb-4583-bf03-220aee1e9833

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/nC2uVIzZkr6d4fo

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5579e04acd965f69660a535ee09fd68f8289c24c6968d7b38be7d0b1d22db127&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



Keywords
schoolgovernmentbrainwashingprisongraduation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket