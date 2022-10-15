DJ TYDI (aka Tyson Ilingworth): "I'm Absolutely Livid At Australia's Medical System".

We have edited the original video to include only the interview with DJ TYDI (aka Tyson Illingworth). Full show at the link below. - FNQ Citizens Collective.





Tyson Illingworth's website:

https://www.tydicomposer.com/







From Zeee Media

(https://zeeemedia.com/interview/zerotime-international-dj-tydi-speaks-out-mrna-in-aussie-livestock-asic-conduct/)

This week we are joined by International Composer and DJ Tyson Illingworth (TYDI) to discuss the shocking advice he was given by five separate doctors that they were not able to even treat his vaccine injury due to fear of losing their medical licence. This problem of medical censorship is something Tyson says should ring huge alarm bells for all Australians as what we are seeing is modern-day book burning and likens the trajectory we are heading in to a totalitarian society.





FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.



Website:

https://fnqldcc.com







Telegram:

https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective

