X22 REPORT Ep. 2888a - The Entire Economic Structure Is About To Transition To Benefit The People

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2888a - Sept 30, 2022

The Entire Economic Structure Is About To Transition To Benefit The PeopleNew York is not following California, they are ready to push the Green New Deal and ban all gas powered vehicles by 2035. The corrupt politicians always provide a way to make money illegally while convincing the public they are not. The world is changing, bills are being introduced to change the economic structure.



