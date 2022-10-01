Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2888a - The Entire Economic Structure Is About To Transition To Benefit The People
162 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2888a - Sept 30, 2022

The Entire Economic Structure Is About To Transition To Benefit The PeopleNew York is not following California, they are ready to push the Green New Deal and ban all gas powered vehicles by 2035. The corrupt politicians always provide a way to make money illegally while convincing the public they are not. The world is changing, bills are being introduced to change the economic structure.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen


Keywords
politicsdigital currencycentral bankweffed reservegreat resetbiden adminx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket