© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk In A No Lose Situation As Big Tech Oligarchs Scramble To Stop His Purchase Of Twitter
Follow
1
Share
Report
355 views • April 20, 2022
Tyler Nixon joins Owen to explain why Elon Musk has positioned himself in such a way that the radicals at Twitter have little they can do to stop his success.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.