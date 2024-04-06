Create New Account
No closure
channel image
Trinity2011
3 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

I’m looking and waiting for answers . No closure till then.

waiting for all reports. I will share them with you.

my 12 year old son was my best friends  buddy coworker future business partner.

not just my child.

Why are my video images distorted. Hmmm

continuing 

i blame myself for not knowing he was having an anaphylaxis shock, however, I’m not a trained professional.

my YouTube channel had a strike for posting my sons video.

@John.johnb_online1438

ill keep you posted 

Keywords
childrenanaphylaxisheartattack

