Why Cosmology Matters
danceoflifepodcast
danceoflifepodcast
43 followers
50 views • 6 months ago

Perhaps one of the most controversial positions of our time is to question modern views on cosmology and stand for what the bible says about creation. Today we will begin an epic adventure through this topic and see what scripture, history and science all have to say — as well as why understanding the truth about cosmology matters.


00:00 - Introduction & Foundation

28:40 - Why is Biblical Cosmology Important?

1:10:57 - The 4 Real Issues of Cosmology

2:47:12 - Walking the Narrow Road

2:56:09 - Final Thoughts

Keywords
biblegodjesusbible studychristianchristianityflat earthfaithscripturecosmologybiblicalend timesscripture study
