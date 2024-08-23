Hitler's Peace Plans Part 6

David Irving reports in Hitler's War what these documents say: different aspect of Roosevelt's policy was revealed by the Polish documents ransacked by the Nazis from the archives of the ruined foreign ministry buildings in Warsaw. The dispatches of the Polish ambassadors in Washington and Paris laid bare Roosevelt's efforts to goad France and Britain into war with Germany while he rearmed the United States and psychologically prepared the American public for war in spring of 1939, [Ambassador William C.] Bullitt quoted Roosevelt as being determined "not to participate in the war from the start, but to be in at the finish." . . .

The Warsaw document left little doubt as to what had stiffened Polish resistance during the August 1939 crisis.



