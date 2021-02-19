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Great Reset Under Biden: Indefinite Rolling Blackouts
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120 views • February 19, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the Great Reset unfolding under Biden's authoritarian administration as lockdowns and blackouts are projected indefinitely.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602d8a22b9ad3a0a85db0752
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602d8a22b9ad3a0a85db0752
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