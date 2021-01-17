© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid Vaccine Damage - What the Media Won't Show You
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1771 views • January 17, 2021
Following COVID-19 vaccinations, there has been 55 deaths in the US, 96 life-threatening events as well as 24 permanent disabilities, 225 hospitalizations, and 1,388 emergency room visits. from both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Data taken from the reporting system, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is a US federal database.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/55-people-died-in-us-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccines-reporting-system_3659152.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-01-16-3
Because of the increasing numbers of serious injuries from the Covid vaccine, there is now a website setup called "Report a Covid Vaccine Injury" - https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-covid-19-vaccine-injury/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/55-people-died-in-us-after-receiving-covid-19-vaccines-reporting-system_3659152.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-01-16-3
Because of the increasing numbers of serious injuries from the Covid vaccine, there is now a website setup called "Report a Covid Vaccine Injury" - https://www.icandecide.org/report-a-covid-19-vaccine-injury/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.