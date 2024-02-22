The Essence of Fearing God and Its Impact on our Lives

The speaker provides profound insights into the significance of fearing God and its effects on believers' lives. The speech emphasizes the importance of acknowledging our sins and seeking forgiveness from God and guides listeners to understand and embrace salvation. The speaker embarks on a new series that explores the basis of knowing God. Borrowing from various scriptures like Proverbs, the importance of fearing God is underscored, and it is deemed a distinction between wisdom and foolishness. The listeners are reminded that God longs for us to fear Him not only out of reverence but also for our well-being. The speaker urges listeners to unceasingly fear God, asserting obedience as proof of fear. Wisdom from the lives of Abraham is used to underline the connection between fearing God and obedience. The talk also extends prayers for believers to retain their reverence for God and to live lives that honor him.



00:00 Introduction and Call to Salvation

01:57 Announcement of New Series: The Basis of Knowing God

03:08 The Importance of Fearing God

03:23 Understanding Proverbs and the Fear of God

05:47 The Benefits of Fearing God

08:04 The Proof of Fearing God: Obedience

09:06 The Role of Fear in the Life of a Believer

09:33 Closing Prayer and Farewell

