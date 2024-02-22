The Essence of Fearing God and Its Impact on our Lives

The speaker provides profound insights into the significance of fearing God and its effects on believers' lives. The speech emphasizes the importance of acknowledging our sins and seeking forgiveness from God and guides listeners to understand and embrace salvation. The speaker embarks on a new series that explores the basis of knowing God. Borrowing from various scriptures like Proverbs, the importance of fearing God is underscored, and it is deemed a distinction between wisdom and foolishness. The listeners are reminded that God longs for us to fear Him not only out of reverence but also for our well-being. The speaker urges listeners to unceasingly fear God, asserting obedience as proof of fear. Wisdom from the lives of Abraham is used to underline the connection between fearing God and obedience. The talk also extends prayers for believers to retain their reverence for God and to live lives that honor him.
00:00 Introduction and Call to Salvation
01:57 Announcement of New Series: The Basis of Knowing God
03:08 The Importance of Fearing God
03:23 Understanding Proverbs and the Fear of God
05:47 The Benefits of Fearing God
08:04 The Proof of Fearing God: Obedience
09:06 The Role of Fear in the Life of a Believer
09:33 Closing Prayer and Farewell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.