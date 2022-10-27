Create New Account
Pleading Ignorance Of Your Immorality - Proverbs 24:12
ibugullc
Published a month ago
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Pleading Ignorance Of Your Immorality.

Proverbs 24:12 (NIV).

12 If you say, “But we knew nothing about this,”

does not he who weighs the heart perceive it?

Does not he who guards your life know it?

Will he not repay everyone according to what they have done?

Proverbs Club Commentary.

There is no excuse for your immoral actions.

God, who protects you, knows your heart.

He will repay you according to your works.

https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9k3npk

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
