Pleading Ignorance Of Your Immorality - Proverbs 24:12

Proverbs 24:12 (NIV).
12 If you say, “But we knew nothing about this,”
does not he who weighs the heart perceive it?
Does not he who guards your life know it?
Will he not repay everyone according to what they have done?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
There is no excuse for your immoral actions.
God, who protects you, knows your heart.
He will repay you according to your works.
