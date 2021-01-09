Koinonia & Coronavirus - Ep. 8 - The Smiths Of Liberty

The Church in the West needs to act quick--coronavirus isn't going away and many churches have already surrender liberties for the sake of obeying local government dictates. The fellowship that many once enjoyed has become a mockery, and instead of relying on the Holy Spirit's guidance and the divine power of the Lord as Head of His Church, many pastors have compromised and sought to appease the government first. How can we have fellowship with each other when so many are afraid and so many church leaders don't know what to do? What is a valid solution for large churches? In this episode of The Smiths Of Liberty, we look at these issues and more!