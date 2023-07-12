CBDC, CHAOS, CONTROL & COLLAPSE! | The Prather Brief Ep. 77

KIRK ELLIOT ON ECONOMIC BATTLEFIELD!

YELLEN BOW & LIES!

SOUND SHATTERS PEDOWOOD!

EPSTEIIN’S JP MORGAN TARGETED!

BAND OF AMERICA DEFRAUDED $100,000,00!

JOIN MAJ PRATHER JULY 26: https://jeffreyprather.com/warrior/

Want to tune in on the go? Check out this episode’s podcast below!

GRAB NEW PRATHER POINT INTEL BRIEF: AT JEFFREYPRATHER.LOCALS.COM!

MORE PRATHER AT: https://www.patreon.com/JeffreyPrather

Major’s signed books at: [email protected]

Patriot Home Products at: http://PatriotSwitch.com/Prather

BREAKING! TARGETED JUSTICE SUES DEEP STATE TORTURERS!

AMP INSIDER: Talk with our show hosts live on “Ask The Expert”. Go deeper with your research with archived shows and discounts on Patriot resources!

When You Subscribe Now + Use the Code ‘PRATHER’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –

https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup/Prather

It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.

SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!

Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/kirkelliotphdjmc

Are you one of the nearly 60% of Americans who are concerned about running out of money? If so, we have the solution for you. Receive a free consultation and a free e-book about annuities – the financial product that can provide you with guaranteed income for life:

https://www.americanmediaperiscope.com/cleveland

Don’t Let Communications Blackouts Leave You Vulnerable – Get a Private Satellite Phone Now! https://bit.ly/ampsatphones

Looking to Promote Your Business? Reach a loyal demographic of freedom-loving Americans who vote with their dollars. Promote your patriot business on AMP NEWS. Contact Sean Morgan at: [email protected]

Use Our Code AMP888 For Special Discounts at:

Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations!

Get American Made Products for your home!

https://MyPillow.com

“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order:

https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS

FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews

LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us

AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/