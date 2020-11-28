TECHNOCRACY AND THE GREAT RESET - PATRICK WOOD & JAMES DELINGPOLE (REUPLOAD)

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An excellent extended interview (11/24/2020) with Patrick Wood and James Delingpole (UK), clearly defining Technocracy, the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" and the future of Scientific Dictatorship.
The interviewer, James Delingpole is a prolific journalist based in the U.K. and is published in a number of prominent journals, including Breibart (UK). He understands Technocracy in its correct historical context and warns of the coup d'etat taking place with COVID-19.
Reach and support Patrick Wood here:
https://technocracy.news
https://www.patreon.com/technocracy
Reach and support James Delingpole here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/jamesdelingpole
https://www.patreon.com/jamesdelingpole
United Nations Sustainable Development - Conference on Environment & Development, Rio de Janerio, Brazil, 3 to 14 June 1992 https://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/articles/Agenda21.pdf
MRR https://youtu.be/_UQuNzVZK84