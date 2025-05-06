BREAKING: Trump announces End of US bombing campaign in Yemen - Yemen surrenders fight for GAZA people?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Trump announces the end of the U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen.
The president claims the Houthis “capitulated” and agreed to stop targeting ships in the Red Sea.
No ceasefire agreement has been published yet, and Ansarullah officials have not confirmed Trump’s version of events.
The U.S. campaign, which began in January 2025, has included hundreds of strikes across Yemen, many targeting civilian infrastructure.