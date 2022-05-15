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OPIOID OVERDOSE C R A C K E D (HEAD) Joe & Hunter Biden! [13.05.2022]
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53 views • May 15, 2022
“We literally saw them in person and they had crack pipes in them.”
Jen: “Your eyes are conspiracy theorists.”
Turns out, those kits are not so ''safe'' after all.
145,187 views May 13, 2022
Memology 101 - 518K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZPmVAK6tt3c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Jen: “Your eyes are conspiracy theorists.”
Turns out, those kits are not so ''safe'' after all.
145,187 views May 13, 2022
Memology 101 - 518K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZPmVAK6tt3c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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